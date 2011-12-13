UPDATE 1-U.S. crude output to grow less than expected in 2017 -EIA

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. crude output will rise 100,000 barrels per day to 8.98 million barrels in 2017, 0.3 percent less than previously forecast, due to slower offshore growth in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to a monthly U.S. government report released on Tuesday.