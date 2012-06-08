BEIJING, June 8 Sinopec Corp's Tianjin refinery will stop buying Iran's South Pars condensate from July through September partly because of a planned major plant overhaul, an industry official said on Friday.

Tianjin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state refiner Sinopec Corp, plans to shut down its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude processing facilities and a one million tonne per year (tpy) ethylene complex from mid-August till the end of September.

The shutdown is about two weeks earlier than a previous plan.

"We are not going to receive any South Pars condensate from Iran for July, August and September," said the official who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

"We will be under whole-plant maintenance from mid-August till end of September. And for July, it's due to some environmental factor as the South Pars oil will be difficult to handle in hot summer weather." (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)