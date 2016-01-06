BEIJING Jan 6 Sinopec Corp said it
struck high-yielding oil and gas in a test well offshore Beibu
Bay near China's southwestern coast, marking a rare offshore oil
and gas find by the state firm that is largely focused onshore.
The Wei-4 well, some 110 kms (68 miles) southwest of the
coastal city of Beihai, tested a daily output of 1,264 tonnes of
crude oil and 71,800 cubic metres of natural gas at a first
layer, after identifying oil-bearing layers nearly a hundred
metres thick.
On the second layer, Sinopec struck 1,184 tonnes of daily
oil flow and 76,000 cubic metres of natural gas, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The well, drilled in the shallow part of the sea, is 3,783
metres deep. It took 29 days to drill.
"It's a high-flowing offshore test well rarely seen over the
last decade," said Sinopec.
China's offshore oil and gas activities have long been
dominated by Sinopec's smaller domestic peer CNOOC Ltd
.
Before Beibu Bay, Sinopec's limited offshore works were
mostly conducted in East China Sea where the firm discovered
several natural gas fields.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)