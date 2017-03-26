UPDATE 5-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
HONG KONG, March 26 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp said on Sunday it expected to report a rise of about 150 percent in its first-quarter profit thanks to an increase in international crude prices.
The state-owned company, known as Sinopec Corp, reported a net profit of 6.19 billion yuan for the first three months of 2016.
Earlier on Sunday Sinopec said net profits for the full year rose 44 percent to 46.4 billion yuan ($6.74 billion) on the back of strong performances in refining and chemicals.
Fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 17.25 billion yuan from 9.9 billion yuan in the third quarter, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
* Despite production cuts, too much oil heading to Asia -traders
SYDNEY, June 16 BHP's new chairman Ken MacKenzie, an avid sailor, is not afraid to rock the boat.