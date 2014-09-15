HONG KONG, Sept 15 State-controlled oil giant Sinopec Corp plans to use the $17.5 billion it is raising from the sale of a stake in its retail unit to optimise its retail fuel business, boost non-fuel sales and pay down debts owed to its parent, an executive said.

Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, on Sunday unveiled a plan to sell a $17.5 billion stake in its retail unit to 25 domestic and foreign investors, marking the country's biggest privatisation push since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago.

The retail unit will use part of the proceeds to "strengthen and develop" its existing network of petrol stations, partly by adding stations in newly developed urban areas, Chai Zhiming, deputy chief executive of the retail unit, told Reuters on Monday.

It will also use the funds to pay down debts owed to Sinopec Corp and expand its non-fuel business - convenience stores plus services such as fast food and car washes - that currently accounts for less than 1 percent of the retail arm's revenue, he said.

The retail unit plans to appoint 11 directors, including four from Sinopec, three representing the 25 investors, three independent non-executive directors and one director representing its employees, a company source familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ryan Woo)