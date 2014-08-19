HONG KONG Aug 19 Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc and China's Tencent Holdings Ltd are among suitors short-listed to buy a $16 billion minority stake in China's Sinopec Sales, the world's largest fuel retail network, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the nation's biggest insurer, Hong Kong-listed ENN Energy Holdings Ltd privately-owned Fosun Group, Hopu Investment Management and Affinity Equity Partners have also progressed to the next round, the people added.

Final bids are due by end-August, though it was not clear how many shortlisted bidders are likely to make offers.

Formally known as China Petroleum & Chemical Corp , state-run Sinopec plans to sell up to 30 percent of the business by end-2014 as Beijing restructures state-owned assets.

