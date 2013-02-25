BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
Feb 25 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's largest refiner, will buy a 50 percent stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp's Mississippi Lime oil and gas assets in Oklahoma and Kansas for $1.02 billion, a company source told Reuters.
Chesapeake, the second-largest gas producer in the United States, has about 2.1 million net acres of leasehold in Mississippi Lime.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
