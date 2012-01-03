UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
BEIJING Jan 3 China's Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it will acquire a third of five shale oil and gas assets in the United States from Devon Energy Corp for $2.2 billion.
Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration & Production Corp (SIPC), a unit of Sinopec Group, will pay 30 percent in cash and the remaining 70 percent in carry, and expects to complete the whole payment by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Wan; Editing by Anthony Barker)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform