BEIJING Oct 25 Sinopec Corp , Asia's top refiner, is set to raise its November crude throughput to new highs at about 18.3 million tonnes, to replenish thin domestic diesel stocks as demand remains relatively solid, a company official said on Tuesday.

Sinopec Corp spokesman Huang Wensheng said Sinopec's diesel inventories were less than 10 days worth of its sales, confirming and clarifying an earlier remark by company chairman Fu Chengyu reported by local media.

"Our plants will be operating at over 100 percent operation ratio in November," said Huang.

But he declined to comment if the tight domestic diesel market would prompt the refiner to raise diesel imports. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)