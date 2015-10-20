* Sinopec in talks on taking over Dragon Aromatics -sources
* Firm's $3 bln chemical plant has been shut since a fire
* Authorities want participation of Sinopec before reopening
* Beijing pushing hard for better industrial safety
standards
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 20 Chinese state energy giant
Sinopec Corp is in advanced talks on taking a
controlling stake in petrochemical firm Dragon Aromatics, which
operates one of the country's biggest chemical plants, three
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The discussions come after the independent petrochemical
firm suffered a second major fire in less than two years at the
$3 billion plant in Fujian and sources said local authorities
want Sinopec to participate before allowing the plant to reopen.
The tough line shows how Beijing is putting pressure on
provinces to ensure better industrial safety standards and
protect the environment after a series of accidents has stirred
protests from residents opposed to plants in their backyard.
Dragon Aromatics, owned by Taiwan's Xianglu Group, was
forced to shut the plant with a capacity to produce 1.6 million
tonnes a year of paraxylene (PX), a chemical used to make
polyester fibre and plastics, after the fire in April.
"This is what the local government has insisted: without
Sinopec's participation the plant won't be allowed to resume
operations," said one of the sources, who declined to be named
due to the sensitivity of the discussions.
Sinopec could take up to 80 percent of the stake, the source
added.
Sinopec spokesman Lu Dapeng declined to comment.
A senior Dragon Aromatics official said that he was not in a
position to comment on the communications at the board level but
told Reuters the firm was "trying every means to resume the
plant's production as soon as possible."
The PX plant is located on a peninsular called Gulei, part
of Zhangzhou city and a site where state firms including Sinopec
and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) had
previously tried to build petrochemical plants.
Calls to the press department of the Zhangzhou municipal
government were not answered, while an official on the
management committee of the Gulei economic zone did not respond
to a fax seeking comment.
TIANJIN DISASTER
Industrial safety has come under heightened scrutiny in
China since a devastating explosion in August at a chemical
warehouse in Tianjin port that killed 160 people.
Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner and petrochemical
producer, wants to build more PX facilities but at least two of
its investments have been blocked over the last few years due to
opposition from residents worried about pollution.
"It would not be a bad deal for Sinopec, as it would save it
all the trouble of going through the lengthy regulatory and
environmental approvals," said a second source with a firm that
has a supply agreement with Dragon Aromatics.
In Fujian, local officials including a vice mayor have been
punished over April's accident, which was blamed on lax quality
control and safety management, according to a report on the
state news agency Xinhua in August.
Sinopec, regarded as a seasoned petrochemicals operator, may
need to retool the plant to improve safety standards, the
sources said.
The purchase could also allow Sinopec to increase its
purchases of Iranian oil as sanctions are relaxed.
To supply the PX plant, Dragon Aromatics also runs a 100,000
barrels per day condensate splitter and a 3.2 million tonnes per
year hydrocracker at the site.
Dragon Aromatics has been one of the biggest buyers of
Iranian condensate, a very light crude oil, and the plant
shutdown has forced the Middle Eastern producer to store more of
its oil.
($1 = 6.3610 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Ed Davies)