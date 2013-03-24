UPDATE 3-China vows new steel, coal capacity cuts to make sky blue
* Graphic on China pollution: http://tmsnrt.rs/2lK3gih (Adding link to China pollution graphic)
HONG KONG, March 24 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) posted a 12.8 percent fall in its 2012 net profit on Sunday, roughly in line with forecasts, hit by a drop in revenues from its upstream and chemicals businesses.
Asia's largest refiner and China's second largest oil and gas company booked a net profit of 63.88 billion yuan ($10.28 billion) for last year, versus earnings of 73.22 billion yuan in 2011. This compared with a consensus forecast of 62.6 billion yuan from 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday in a work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.