(Adds details, comments)
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, March 23 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec Corp) reported a 35 percent
drop in fourth quarter net profits, bigger than expected, as
improved profitability at its refining division was offset by a
dip in upstream earnings.
The state-run oil group, which last month unveiled a plan to
sell up to 30 percent of its marketing and distribution
business, also said it would cut capital expenditure to 161.6
billion yuan ($25.96 billion) this year from 168.6 billion yuan
in 2013 - which was already seven percent lower than budget.
The company, in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange
on Sunday, attributed the lower capex last year to its efforts
to put more emphasis on investment quality and efficiency.
Sinopec said it aimed to do more this year to focus on
profitability.
This strategy mirrors the current trend in the global oil
industry and echoes plans by rival Chinese energy firm
PetroChina , which said on Thursday it
would cut capital spending for the second consecutive year in
2014 in an effort to boost shareholder returns in the midst of a
corruption probe.
Global oil companies such as Exxon Mobil, Total
, BP and Royal Dutch Shell have also
said they would cap spending in response to pressure from
shareholders, who want more generous payouts.
Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, booked a net profit of 13.8
billion yuan for the quarter, versus 21.1 billion yuan in the
fourth quarter of 2012, according to Reuters calculations. This
compared with a consensus forecast of 20.5 billion yuan from
four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For the full year, the company earned 66.1 billion yuan, up
from 63.9 billion yuan in 2012. The 2013 results lagged the
average estimate of 69.2 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters poll
of 31 analysts.
Sinopec's refining division reported an operating profit of
8.6 billion yuan last year against a loss of 11.4 billion yuan
in 2012.
China brought in a more flexible fuel pricing mechanism in
March, the first major revamp in four years, to help avoid fuel
shortages and curb consumption. But Chinese refiners are still
unable to fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because
the government controls oil prices to help to curb inflation.
The refining improvement was offset by a 22 percent
year-on-year drop in operating profit from its exploration and
production arm partly due to lower international oil prices.
Operating profits from its chemicals division fell 26
percent to 868 million yuan due to increase in domestic
production capacity and lower chemical prices, it said.
The marketing and distribution business, which operates the
world's largest network of fuel stations, reported an operating
profit of 35.1 billion yuan in 2013, down 18 percent year on
year.
Sinopec is selling up to 30 percent of this business, which
includes convenience stores, petrol stations, as well as
oil-products pipelines and storage facilities.
Analysts have said the sale could raise $10-$20 billion and
boost the value of the low-margin marketing business, bolster
the group's finances and reinforce investment in exploration and
production.
($1 = 6.2250 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu. Editing by Jane Merriman)