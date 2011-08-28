HONGKONG/BEIJING Aug 28 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's top oil refiner,reported a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit, reflecting an increase in sales and the price of refined petroleum products.

Sinopec's first-half net totalled 41.2 billion yuan ($6.4 billion), compared with an adjusted interim net profit of 36.8 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company's figures were based on international accounting standards.

The earnings beat a 32.66 billion yuan estimate from nine analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.390 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Wan Xu and Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and David Holmes)