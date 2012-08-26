UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
HONG KONG Aug 26 Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, posted a 46 percent drop in second-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, dragged down by losses at its refining and chemicals businesses.
April-June net profit at Sinopec dropped to 11.09 billion yuan ($1.75 billion) from 20.5 billion yuan a year earlier, based on Reuters' calculations.
The results, which were hurt by two government cuts in domestic fuel product prices in the second quarter, compared with an average forecast of 8.43 billion yuan by six analysts polled by Reuters.
Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs to consumers because the government controls oil product prices to help curb inflation.
For the first six months of this year, the state-controlled oil giant posted a net profit of 24.50 billion yuan, down 40.5 percent year on year, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.