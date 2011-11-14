BEIJING Nov 14 China's Sinopec Group,
parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp, plans to
restructure its downstream engineering and construction units
before listing them in a public stock offering, industry
officials said.
The state energy group aims to kick off the restructuring
around the middle of next year, once its top management agrees
to proceed.
Sinopec's design and engineering institutes as well as its
construction outfits, have a total workforce of close to 50,000
with annual turnover of roughly 200 billion yuan ($31 billion).
A company official declined to predict the timeline for the
initial stock offering or the size of the fund raising, saying
the firm first must complete a complicated restructuring.
The listing plan was originally proposed by Sinopec's new
chief, Fu Chengyu. Formerly head of China's offshore oil and gas
company CNOOC, Fu last April took the helm at Sinopec Group, the
country's second-largest energy giant after CNPC.
"Fu has the experience of listing CNOOC's oilfield service
arm COSL, so he wants to apply it at Sinopec," said
one official with knowledge of Sinopec's early restructuring
plans.
"The restructuring part will be a big challenge as the
service business is very scattered at Sinopec, and each unit has
long established its own vested interests."
Among the units are Sinopec Engineering Incorporation (SEI)
and Sinopec Luoyang Institute -- both flagship design
institutions that specialise in refining and petrochemical
projects -- and engineering and construction arms in Nanjing and
Ningbo.
Last week, state-run Sinochem Corp, primarily an oil and
chemicals trader with newly grown oil and gas production
business, said it plans to raise up to 35 billion yuan ($5.5
billion) via an initial public offering in Shanghai, in what
would be the biggest IPO in the mainland market in the past
year.
