BEIJING Nov 11 Sinopec Group said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Galp Energia SGPS SA of Portugal to acquire a 30 percent stake in Galp Brazil Services for $3.54 billion.

"Taking into consideration this investment and projected future capital expenditure the total cash payout amounts to approximately $5.18 billion at closing," Sinopec said.

The transaction must be approved by the Chinese government, it added.

