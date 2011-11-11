* Total cash payout seen at $5.2 bln including capex-Sinopec
* Galp stock falls, deal value disappoints
* Equity output seen at 21,300 boepd in 2015
* Peak output seen up five-fold to 112,500 boepd in 2024
By Judy Hua, Wan Xu and Andrei Khalip
BEIJING/LISBON, Nov 11 Chinese state-owned oil
company Sinopec Group extended its interests in Brazil's
deepwater oil finds on Friday with a deal to pay $3.5 billion
for a 30 percent stake in the Brazilian unit of Portuguese oil
company Galp Energia.
Although the deal gives Galp more cash than the minimum 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) it had sought to help finance its
share of the oil field development costs, the price Sinopec is
paying disappointed Galp investors, sending the Portuguese
firm's shares down over 10 percent.
Galp had been expected to raise 2 billion euros from selling
a 20 percent stake.
The deal follows Sinopec's $7 billion acquisition last year
of a 40 percent stake in the Brazilian arm of Spanish oil
company Repsol and a separate offshore oil development
deal in April with Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras.
"For Sinopec, there are not many opportunities to grow in
the traditional domestic upstream oil and gas sector -- overseas
acquisition is an area to find growth," said UOB Kay Hian
analyst Yan Shi.
"It will benefit Sinopec on upstream reserves, and reduce
risks in its money-losing downstream operation."
But Galp's share price was still down 9 percent at 13.5
euros by 1000 GMT, off an earlier low of 12.92 euros.
"The implied values of Galp assets from that deal are
disappointing. Repsol got $5.6-5.8 per barrel of reserves and
this deal works out at $3.9 per barrel," said Pedro Pintassilgo,
fund manager at F&C in Lisbon.
"The initial slump of over 10 percent may be a bit of a
shock reaction, so the stock could recover a bit, but it was a
big disappointment," he added.
Galp said the deal valued its total existing assets in
Brazil at $12.5 billion.
"This capital increase significantly strengthens Galp
Energia's capital structure, fully securing its funding needs
for the future expansion and development of its upstream
activities," Galp said in a statement.
Galp is a minority partner with Petrobras in key offshore
discoveries including the vast Lula field, formerly known as
Tupi, as well as the Cernambi and Iara finds.
Under the development plans Sinopec expects to get 21,300
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boedp) in 2015 with
production expected to peak at 112,500 boedp in 2024.
Under the agreement, Sinopec's wholly owned unit, Sinopec
International Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), will take
new shares to be issued by Galp and assume shareholder loans,
Sinopec Group said in a statement.
"Taking into consideration this investment and projected
future capital expenditure, the total cash payout amounts to
approximately $5.18 billion at closing," Sinopec said.
The transaction must be approved by the Chinese government.
China's outbound acquisition deals this year totalled $37.6
billion, down from $54.1 billion last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Sinopec's overseas acquisition strategy is partly guided by
the desire to build up scale in certain countries, including
Brazil, said a company official who declined to be named.
Sinopec Group is the parent of Hong Kong-listed and
Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
. The group does overseas upstream oil and
gas investment and operations via its wholly owned unit SIPC.
Sinopec was advised by Societe Generale, while Galp
Energia was advised by Bank of America Corp, J.P. Morgan
, UBS Caixia BI, a source familiar with the
matter said.
($1=0.736 Euros)
