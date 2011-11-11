* Total cash payout seen at $5.2 bln including capex-Sinopec
* Galp stock falls, deal value disappoints; BG also hit
* Equity output seen at 21,300 boepd in 2015
* Peak output seen up five-fold to 112,500 boepd in 2024
By Judy Hua, Wan Xu and Andrei Khalip
BEIJING/LISBON, Nov 11 Chinese state oil company
Sinopec extended its interest in Brazil's deepwater oil finds
with a deal to pay $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake in a unit
of Portuguese oil company Galp Energia.
Although the deal gives Galp more cash than the minimum 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) it had sought to help finance its
share of the oil field development costs, the price Sinopec
Group is paying disappointed Galp investors, sending the
Portuguese firm's shares down more than 13 percent on Friday.
Galp had been expected to raise 2 billion euros from selling
a stake of at least 20 percent.
The deal follows Sinopec's $7 billion acquisition last year
of a 40 percent stake in the Brazilian arm of Spanish oil
company Repsol and a separate offshore oil development
deal in April with Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras.
"For Sinopec, there are not many opportunities to grow in
the traditional domestic upstream oil and gas sector -- overseas
acquisition is an area to find growth," said UOB Kay Hian
analyst Yan Shi.
"It will benefit Sinopec on upstream reserves, and reduce
risks in its money-losing downstream operation."
But Galp's share price was down 13.4 percent at 12.86 euros
by 1300 GMT in heavy turnover, topping the FTSEurofirst 300
decliners board.
"The implied values of Galp assets from that deal are
disappointing. Repsol got $5.6-5.8 per barrel of reserves and
this deal works out at $3.9 per barrel," said Pedro Pintassilgo,
fund manager at F&C in Lisbon.
The deal also knocked fellow Brazil-exposed oil and gas
major BG Group, down more than 2 percent, while the Dow
Jones Stoxx Europe Oil and Gas index was up 0.3 percent.
Repsol, by contrast, was up 2 percent.
The head of Brazil's Petrobras said last month BG may sell
shares in its Brazilian subsidiary.
Santander analyst Jason Kenney said the Galp-Sinopec deal
means Sinopec is "not paying up on the commercial valuation that
we were all expecting to see".
"If you can't get the value for the assets in a commercial
transaction then people do begin to question the value of the
underlying asset base and so therefore the readacross for BG
Group is negative."
Galp said the deal valued its total existing assets in
Brazil at $12.5 billion and that the operation "significantly
strengthens Galp Energia's capital structure, fully securing its
funding needs for the future expansion and development of its
upstream activities".
Galp is a minority partner with Petrobras in key finds
including the vast Lula field, formerly known as Tupi, where BG
is also a partner, as well as the Cernambi and Iara finds.
Buyouts such as the Sinopec-Galp deal are on the rise
because Brazil halted auctions for deepwater blocks to revamp
its oil laws. Further bidding rounds for exploration leases are
currently stalled by a dispute among states over how to divvy up
royalties.
Chinese companies have invested in Brazilian industries
ranging from iron ore mining to soybean cultivation, helping
lift commodities production. But trade tensions have risen in
recent years as Brazilian manufacturers complain they are being
undercut by imports from the world's second-largest economy.
Brazil's vast deepwater subsalt oil deposits, located in an
area the size of New York state believed to hold 50 billion
barrels of oil, have drawn in the interest of oil giants such as
Exxon and Shell.
Under the development plans Sinopec expects to get 21,300
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boedp) in 2015 with
production expected to peak at 112,500 boedp in 2024.
Under the agreement, Sinopec's wholly owned unit, Sinopec
International Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC), will take
new shares to be issued by Galp and assume shareholder loans,
Sinopec Group said in a statement.
"Taking into consideration this investment and projected
future capital expenditure, the total cash payout amounts to
approximately $5.18 billion at closing," Sinopec said.
The transaction must be approved by the Chinese government.
China's outbound acquisition deals this year totalled $37.6
billion, down from $54.1 billion last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Sinopec Group is the parent of Hong Kong-listed and
Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
. The group does overseas upstream oil and
gas investment and operations via its wholly owned unit SIPC.
Sinopec was advised by Societe Generale, while Galp
Energia was advised by Bank of America Corp, J.P. Morgan
, UBS Caixia BI, a source familiar with the
matter said.
($1=0.736 Euros)
