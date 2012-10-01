BEIJING Oct 1 China's Sinopec Corp
started shutting down a 104,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude
processing unit at a subsidiary refinery in Guangzhou on
Saturday, two industry officials said, in preparation for safety
and environmental checks after state media reported on
environmental problems.
The crude unit will be down for at least 20 days and the
plant, Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical, has to divert at least
one imported crude cargo into storage, one official with direct
knowledge of the plant's operations told Reuters.
The official said Sinopec has yet to decide whether to shut
down the whole Guangzhou plant after China's National Day
holiday week that ends on Oct 7.
The plant, in capital city of southern Guangdong province,
has a total crude processing capacity of 270,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)