HONG KONG Aug 29 Asia's top oil refiner, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said on Monday that it will step up overseas production and is optimistic about the refining sector for the second half of the year, after posting better-than-expected first-half results.

Crude oil prices in the second-half would likely remain at about $90-110 per barrel, said Chairman Fu Chengyu at a press conference in Hong Kong.

Sinopec's shares, jumped more than 7 percent on Monday after the company reported a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit, beating analyst forecasts on higher refined petroleum prices and increased sales volume.

The stock has gained about 1 percent on the year, outperforming the Hang Seng Index's benchmark index about 14 percent fall.

The state-run company has also said it plans to raise no more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) through the issuance of bonds to fund projects and pay debt. (Reporting by Farah Master and Alison Lui, and Wan Xu in Beijing; Editing by Chris Lewis)