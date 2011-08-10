(Adds details, size bigger than thought)
BEIJING Aug 10 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) will start up a new
160,000-barrels-per-day crude processing unit this month at its
Changling plant in central China, an industry source said on
Wednesday.
The start-up of the new crude unit is two months behind an
earlier schedule but the size of the facility is 60 percent more
than the 100,000-bpd expected earlier.
The source, familiar with the plant's operations, said the
new unit may start commercial operations in September, adding
that the plant currently runs a 70,000-bpd crude distillation
unit.
The plant, in Hunan province and along China's longest river
Yangtze, is connected with an eastern coastal crude terminal via
a pipeline. It can also ship in crude oil by barges sailing on
the Yangtze.
"It's not decided yet if the old 70,000-bpd unit needs to be
switched off once the new unit starts running," said the source.
"Sinopec should have arranged crude imports to match the new
crude facility."
But a Sinopec crude trader said the limited pipeline
capacity, at about 100,000-bpd, may cap the production rate at
the Changling plant as the transportation capacity of river
barges is small.
Sinopec is also expected to start a 100,000-bpd crude
processing unit in the southern coastal province of Guangxi next
month, industry sources have said.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis and Sugita
Katyal)