(Adds details, size bigger than thought)

BEIJING Aug 10 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) will start up a new 160,000-barrels-per-day crude processing unit this month at its Changling plant in central China, an industry source said on Wednesday.

The start-up of the new crude unit is two months behind an earlier schedule but the size of the facility is 60 percent more than the 100,000-bpd expected earlier.

The source, familiar with the plant's operations, said the new unit may start commercial operations in September, adding that the plant currently runs a 70,000-bpd crude distillation unit.

The plant, in Hunan province and along China's longest river Yangtze, is connected with an eastern coastal crude terminal via a pipeline. It can also ship in crude oil by barges sailing on the Yangtze.

"It's not decided yet if the old 70,000-bpd unit needs to be switched off once the new unit starts running," said the source.

"Sinopec should have arranged crude imports to match the new crude facility."

But a Sinopec crude trader said the limited pipeline capacity, at about 100,000-bpd, may cap the production rate at the Changling plant as the transportation capacity of river barges is small.

Sinopec is also expected to start a 100,000-bpd crude processing unit in the southern coastal province of Guangxi next month, industry sources have said. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis and Sugita Katyal)