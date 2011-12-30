BEIJING Dec 30 China's major oil and gas company China Petrochemical Corp(Sinopec Group) signed agreements with nine domestic energy companies on Friday to secure supply for its Xinjiang gas pipelines project, the company said in a statement.

The nine companies included China Huaneng Group, China Huadian Corp, China Guodian Corp, China Power Investment Corp and Henan Coal Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd, according to the statement.

No details on supply volume were provided. Sinopec Group continues looking for other supply sources, the company said.

Sinopec Group plans to develop a 7,373-kilometer gas pipeline, stretching from the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region in northwest China to Zhejiang province in the east and Guangdong province in the south, with an annual transmission capacity of 30 billion cubic metres.

The group said on Friday it also plans another gas pipeline from Xinjiang to Shandong Province, at 4,463-kilometers in length.

Sinopec is the parent company of Hongkong- and Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) .