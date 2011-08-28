* H1 net 41.2 billion yuan vs f'cast 32.66 billion

* Total sales volume for oil products up 12 percent

* Produces 156 mln barrels of crude, down 5 percent

* Produces 253.9 bln cubic feet of natural gas, up 27 pct

*

HONGKONG/BEIJING, Aug 28 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's top oil refiner, reported a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit, beating analysts forecasts, on higher refined petroleum product prices and increased sales volume.

Strong domestic demand for petroleum products helped boost refined oil product prices, lifting profit, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company also said it was looking for ways to slash operating costs. Chinese refineries have been operating in a difficult environment amid high crude oil prices.

"By optimising the procurement and transportation of crude oil, we reduced costs and improved our profitability," it said.

Sinopec's first-half net profit totalled 41.2 billion yuan ($6.4 billion), compared with a restated interim net of 36.8 billion yuan a year earlier based on international accounting standards.

The earnings beat a 32.66 billion yuan estimate from nine banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

The company said first-half total sales volume for oil products rose 12 percent from last year.

Sinopec, China's second-largest oil producer, said it produced 156 million barrels of crude oil in the first half, down 5 percent from a year earlier, and produced 253 . 9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, up 27 percent.

On Wednesday, CNOOC Ltd recorded a jump in interim profit of more than 50 percent, fuelled by higher crude oil prices and increased production. .

PetroChina posted a flat first-half net profit on Thursday, as upstream earnings offset refining losses and costly natural gas imports. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and David Holmes)