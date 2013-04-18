HONG KONG, April 18 The engineering unit of
China's Sinopec Group , Asia's largest
refiner, will launch a larger than expected $2 billion share
listing in Hong Kong, IFR magazine reported on Thursday.
The transaction would be the largest listing in Hong Kong
this year, as up until now poor market conditions and the
Chinese regulators' crackdown on rogue issuers on the mainland
have stifled deal flow.
The company is looking to offer 1.328 billion primary shares
or 30 percent of its enlarged share capital rather than 25
percent as had been planned, the magazine reported. That would
have seen it raise $1.5 billion.
Sinopec Engineering was created last September,
consolidating eight engineering and construction units of
Sinopec Group, as the state-owned company looks to expand its
business overseas.
The unit is controlled by Sinopec Group and Sinopec Corp,
which hold stakes of 2 percent and 98 percent, respectively.
Citic Securities International, JP Morgan and UBS
are the three banks in charge of running the deal.