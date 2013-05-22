HONG KONG May 22 Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co
Ltd gained as much as 8.6 percent in gray market trading on
Wednesday, underscoring expectations the stock will climb in its
official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.
Shares of Sinopec Engineering traded as high as
HK$11.40, up from the IPO price of HK$10.50, according to
PhillipMart, the pre-listing trading platform of Phillip
Securities in Hong Kong.
The stock traded at HK$11.10 at the Bright Smart Securities
pre-IPO platform. Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages
ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.
Sinopec Engineering is controlled by China Petrochemical
Corp, the state-owned integrated oil behemoth also known as
Sinopec Group that is also the parent of China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp .
Sinopec Engineering priced its $1.8 billion IPO near the
bottom of an indicative range of HK$9.80-HK$13.10 per share last
week.