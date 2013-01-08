BRIEF-Al Ahleia Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 9 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago
HONG KONG Jan 8 The engineering unit of China's Sinopec Group, Asia's largest refiner, has filed a listing application for its planned initial public offering of about $1.5 billion in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
The application could see the unit, called Sinopec Engineering (Group), list in the second quarter, most likely in May, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump plans to meet with a group of infrastructure business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, a person briefed on the meeting said.
* Central Bank Of Bahrain rejects cash dividend increase to 12 percent for 2016, 10 percent cash dividend to be distributed Source: (http://bit.ly/2mDEeoZ) Further company coverage: