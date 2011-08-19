BEIJING Aug 19 Sinopec Engineering Inc. (SEI),
an arm of Sinopec Group, started up a unit this week in Iran's
Arak refinery, offering a rare clue on the progress the
state-run Chinese oil firm is making in the sanctions-hit
country.
SEI started a feedstock hydrotreating facility, part of a
reforming unit, on Aug. 15, the company said on its website
www.sei.com.cn.
A reforming unit produces mostly gasoline, which Iran needs
to import despite being OPEC's second-largest crude exporter
because its dilapidated refining sector has for years lacked
investment.
The one-line post on the SEI website did not give further
details.
Iran aims to add 70,000 barrels per day of gasoline-making
capacity around 2011/12 at the Arak refinery in the central
Iranian province of Markazi, according to analysts and official
estimates.
Sinopec officials have mostly kept mum about the company's
work in Iran, which is under U.S.-led sanctions due to Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme. The Chinese firm's main investment
in Iran is a $2 billion deal to develop the Yadavaran oilfield,
agreed in late 2007.
Sinopec Corp , Sinopec Group's listed arm, is
Asia's largest refiner and buys over half a million barrels of
crude oil from Iran a year, making it the world's largest
Iranian oil buyer.
From January this year, Sinopec started importing condensate
from Iran under a one-year deal. The deal to import the super
light crude oil from the South Pars project is worth some $3
billion a year.
Industry sources have told Reuters that the condensate pact
is attached to a multi-billion-dollar agreement under which
Sinopec would upgrade and build refineries in Iran, including
Arak, Isfahan and Abadan.
It was not immediately clear if SEI's starting up of the
feedstock hydrotreating facility at Arak is part of that
alliance. Such a unit typically strips heavy metal components in
feedstock such as naphtha or condensate, to smoothe gasoline
production.
