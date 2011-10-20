SINGAPORE Oct 20 China's top state refiner,
Sinopec Corp , is seeking about 3.3 million barrels of
jet fuel for delivery next year through a term tender, trading
sources said on Thursday.
Sinopec is looking to buy 300,000 barrels of jet fuel a
month for delivery over February to December 2012. The tender
closes on Nov. 2.
Details of the company's previous term tender are unclear
but traders said that the company usually seeks spot barrels
from coastal refineries in China.
"They used to take small lots from the coastal refineries
directly and within China," said a Singapore-based trader.
China lowered import duties for jet kerosene from 6 percent
to zero from July 1, a move that was expected to boost imports
of the fuel.
The move may be aimed to help airlines, which face
increasing competition from China's rapidly expanding high-speed
railways, traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)