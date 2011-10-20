SINGAPORE Oct 20 China's top state refiner, Sinopec Corp , is seeking about 3.3 million barrels of jet fuel for delivery next year through a term tender, trading sources said on Thursday.

Sinopec is looking to buy 300,000 barrels of jet fuel a month for delivery over February to December 2012. The tender closes on Nov. 2.

Details of the company's previous term tender are unclear but traders said that the company usually seeks spot barrels from coastal refineries in China.

"They used to take small lots from the coastal refineries directly and within China," said a Singapore-based trader.

China lowered import duties for jet kerosene from 6 percent to zero from July 1, a move that was expected to boost imports of the fuel.

The move may be aimed to help airlines, which face increasing competition from China's rapidly expanding high-speed railways, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)