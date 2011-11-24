* Jinling unit six months behind earlier schedule
* Possibly Sinopec's only main capacity addition in 2012
* Follows startups at Changling, Beihai
(Adds factbox, reference to new CDUs at Changling, Beihai)
By Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Nov 24 China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , China's top oil
refiner, will delay the startup of a new 160,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) crude oil unit at its Jinling refinery until June next
year, six months behind an earlier timeline, a company official
said.
The Jinling facility will likely be the only main addition
to crude refining capacity Sinopec brings online next year,
following about 260,000 bpd in new capacity started up over the
past few months.
This would potentially cap growth in China's crude oil
imports after a modest rise of about 6 percent in the first 10
months of this year.
"We slowed construction after a series of accidents in
China's refining sector," the official said.
Jinling refinery, in the eastern city of Nanjing, has a
refining capacity of 270,000 bpd. It had previously planned to
start the new crude unit by end of the year.
The upgrading work includes a 1.5 million-tonne-per-year
residue desulphurising unit and a 3.5 million tpy fluid
catalytic cracking facility, which produces mainly gasoline.
The official said that once the new crude unit was brought
online, Jinling would mothball an aging 50,000 bpd crude
facility. The resulting net increase in Jinling's crude run
capacity would be 110,000 bpd, turning the plant into the
country's third-largest refinery.
In August, Sinopec started a 160,000-bpd crude unit in
Changling plant in central Hunan province and in late September
began test runs at a 100,000-bpd unit in Beihai plant in
southern Guangxi province, sources have said.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)