BEIJING, Sept 26 Sinopec Corp will lower its crude oil throughput at its Gaoqiao refinery after a fire hit a 1.4 million tonne-per-year (tpy) delayed coking unit on Friday night, an industry source said.

"Crude runs will be a bit lower but the impact is small as the plant has another 800,000 tpy coking unit in use," the source said. The source could not provide an accurate estimate of the reduced throughput.

The plant in the suburb of Shanghai, with a refining capacity of 260,000 barrels per day (bpd), had planned to process some 231,200 bpd in September.

It was not immediately clear when the 1.4 million tpy coking unit would be restarted. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)