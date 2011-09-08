TIANJIN, China, Sept 8 Sinopec Corp , Asia's top refiner and China's second largest oil producer, aims to build some unconventional oil and gas production capacity as soon as possible, Vice President Zhang Jianhua said on Thursday.

Sinopec will also push forward overseas oil and gas exploration and increase global energy supplies, Zhang told an industry conference.

He did not give more details.

