BEIJING Oct 12 Asia's largest refiner, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec group), expects its overseas oil and gas production to maintain robust growth in the second half of this year and next year, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"In the first half of this year, our overseas production increased 29.8 percent on-year; the second half growth will be about the same," Sinopec Group vice president Zhang Yaocang said in Beijing on the sidelines of a shareholders' meeting.

"Overseas production next year will surely step up," Zhang added, without giving details.

Sinopec Group just signed an agreement to acquire Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd for C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash.

"The asset's quality is good, the price is good, and the potential to add value is good, too. We are optimistic about the value that will be added," said Sinopec Group chairman Fu Chengyu.

The company also completed the purchase of an 18 percent stake in Chevron Corp's Indonesian deep-water project for $680 million recently.

Asked whether the company's overseas acquisitions would speed up, Zhang said: "That depends on if it is suitable. If resource conditions are good, fiscal and tax policies are good, political environments are good, we will start doing something when we should."

Sinopec Group is the parent of Hongkong-listed and Shanghai-listed China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) . The group does overseas upstream oil and gas investment and operations via its wholly owned unit, Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corp (SIPC). (Editing by Ken Wills)