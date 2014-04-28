* About 4 mln tonnes per year ethylene capacity shelved or
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, April 28 China's top refiner Sinopec
Corp is scaling back billions of dollars in
petrochemical investments in the face of growing U.S.
competition in the sector and rising local opposition to oil and
gas plants over environmental concerns.
The slowdown marks a break from two decades of expansion led
by China's state energy majors, which have placed
self-sufficiency above profitability and environmental impact to
chase robust demand growth in the world's second-largest
economy.
The scaleback by Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner and China's
largest petrochemical producer, follows an earlier reduction in
its 2014 spending budget in response to the nation's slowing
economy and the poor performance of its chemical division.
Rival state refiner, PetroChina, has taken similar
steps, stalling a $13 billion venture jointly proposed by Shell
in east China and another one in Guangdong with state
oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.
In the latest sign of a broad slowdown, Sinopec held up its
plans to build a $3.1 billion ethylene plant in Qingdao city, a
company source said on Monday, after a pipeline blast there last
year killed 62 and threw into question its viability as a site
for another petrochemical complex.
"It's a sector scaleback," said a Beijing-based industry
official with an international energy major, which works closely
with Sinopec. The official declined to be named because he's not
authorized to speak to the media.
"Sinopec realizes that the traditional naphtha-based
ethylene crackers are losing their competitive edge ... plus the
growing public resistance to big petrochemical plants."
On top of the resistance of Chinese communities, cheap
petrochemical building blocks from the United States threaten to
overwhelm the sector. U.S. shale gas crackers can produce
ethylene at less than half the cost of the naphtha-fed crackers
typical in Asia, industry experts say.
Over the next five to 10 years, as many as a dozen
world-scale, gas-based plants are expected to start up in the
United States, including some built by Asian firms like Formosa
Petrochemical Corp, according to Vince Sinclair, head
of Asia-Pacific petrochemicals research at consultancy Wood
Mackenzie.
MEGA PROJECTS OUT
Sinopec has shelved or postponed proposals for nearly 4
million tonnes of annual capacity of ethylene, key building
blocks for plastics and synthetic fibres, industry sources said,
potentially boosting China's petrochemical imports from
companies such as Saudi's SABIC and U.S. firm Dow
Chemical Co.
Sinopec spokesman Lu Dapeng acknowledged the company's
scaleback, but declined to detail the extent or the duration of
specific project delays.
Local governments, traditionally strong lobbyists for
refineries or ethylene plants, are no longer as enthusiastic for
such mega projects after Beijing last year started to link their
political careers with ensuring environmental protection rather
than just economic growth.
"Now they (local authorities) have become wary of the big
chemical projects," said Lu.
The explosion last November at the bustling eastern coastal
city of Qingdao exposed hidden dangers of sprawling urban
development that often conflicts with industry planning by
engulfing oil and gas infrastructure.
Earlier in April, hundreds of residents in the southern city
of Maoming demonstrated against Sinopec's plan to build a
petrochemical plant, among the latest of a series of similar
protests.
ALTERNATE FEEDSTOCKS
Sinopec is also holding off going ahead with an ethylene
project in the southern island province of Hainan, despite
getting final government approval 10 months ago, a second
company source said.
A proposed joint venture complex in southern Guangdong
province with Kuwait hangs in the air as well, with the OPEC oil
producer starting to look less attractive as a partner in
comparison with gas-rich exporters like Qatar.
Instead of traditional oil-based ethylene, Sinopec is now
also investigating turning China's abundant coal into
petrochemicals. This is seen as more cost-effective versus
naphtha-based ethylene over the long run despite a bigger
initial investment - with the additional advantage that coal
mines are mostly located far from residential areas.
"For the chemical segment, the company will further optimize
feedstock mixes ... and expedite coal-based petrochemicals,"
Sinopec said in its annual earnings report last month.
In its first major investment in coal-based chemicals,
Sinopec Engineering Group, a newly listed unit of the
Sinopec Group, agreed last November to build a $3.1 billion
plant in northern China to produce olefins from methanol
extracted from coal.
Sinopec is also looking at other feedstocks, and a recent
supply pact between Sinopec and U.S. firm Phillips 66
suggested that the refiner is diversifying from naphtha - a
refinery oil product - to lighter and abundant natural gas
liquids to produce petrochemicals.
