* Sinopec trading arm signs six in oil products

* Joins PetroChina in build-up

* China follows pattern of Russian trading build-up

By Simon Falush and Claire Milhench

LONDON, Oct 6 Sinopec Corp has built an oil products trading desk in London, said sources familiar with the company, in the latest sign Chinese businesses are looking to increase their control of the flow of fuel essential to the country's economic growth.

Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec which is already active in the European crude oil market, has signed six people to a newly established oil products trading desk, the sources said.

Last December Reuters reported that Unipec had signed Simon Hillyer from Chevron to recruit a new oil products trading team.

He has now hired five other oil product traders. There are now 50 staff at Unipec in London, and its last 10-15 recruits have been traders, including for its existing crude oil desk, the sources said.

Analysts said the trading build-up reflects the desire of big Chinese companies to better control the movement and price of key strategic assets.

"If you are importing products from Europe, you want to be closer to the price-making and market mechanisms," said Olivier Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.

Officials at Unipec were not immediately available for comment.

Jonathan Moss, who joined from Itochu, and Paul Jones, who was at Chevron, will cover middle distillate oil products, dealing in gasoil, diesel and jet fuel, the sources said.

Paul Green joins from Trafigura and Andy Kearns from Glencore as fuel oil traders. The company has also signed Tracey Soar from AOT to cover African products.

The move comes around the same time that PetroChina has signed two diesel traders in its London office -- Adrian Jacobs, a former distillates trader from Hetco, and Angela Cranmer, formerly of RWE .

One trade source said that PetroChina was planning to build a team of about 100 employees in its trading venture.

Jakob at Petromatix said companies with Russian ownership such as Gunvor and Lukoil have also moved in recent years to build up their trading capabilities in Western Europe.

"Initially you get served by companies, and you want to get closer and closer to the source," he said.

"There has been a natural evolution for Russian companies to be involved in the market, and Asia has started to do that as well." (editing by Jane Baird)