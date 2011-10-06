(Corrects spelling to Jakob in 6th and 12 paragraph)
* Sinopec trading arm signs six in oil products
* Joins PetroChina in build-up
* China follows pattern of Russian trading build-up
By Simon Falush and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 6 Sinopec Corp has built
an oil products trading desk in London, said sources familiar
with the company, in the latest sign Chinese businesses are
looking to increase their control of the flow of fuel essential
to the country's economic growth.
Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner Sinopec which
is already active in the European crude oil market, has signed
six people to a newly established oil products trading desk, the
sources said.
Last December Reuters reported that Unipec had signed Simon
Hillyer from Chevron to recruit a new oil products trading team.
He has now hired five other oil product traders. There are
now 50 staff at Unipec in London, and its last 10-15 recruits
have been traders, including for its existing crude oil desk,
the sources said.
Analysts said the trading build-up reflects the desire of
big Chinese companies to better control the movement and price
of key strategic assets.
"If you are importing products from Europe, you want to be
closer to the price-making and market mechanisms," said Olivier
Jakob, an oil analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
Officials at Unipec were not immediately available for
comment.
Jonathan Moss, who joined from Itochu, and Paul Jones, who
was at Chevron, will cover middle distillate oil products,
dealing in gasoil, diesel and jet fuel, the sources said.
Paul Green joins from Trafigura and Andy Kearns from
Glencore as fuel oil traders. The company has also signed Tracey
Soar from AOT to cover African products.
The move comes around the same time that PetroChina
has signed two diesel traders in its London office --
Adrian Jacobs, a former distillates trader from Hetco, and
Angela Cranmer, formerly of RWE .
One trade source said that PetroChina was planning to build
a team of about 100 employees in its trading venture.
Jakob at Petromatix said companies with Russian ownership
such as Gunvor and Lukoil have also moved in recent
years to build up their trading capabilities in Western Europe.
"Initially you get served by companies, and you want to get
closer and closer to the source," he said.
"There has been a natural evolution for Russian companies to
be involved in the market, and Asia has started to do that as
well."
(editing by Jane Baird)