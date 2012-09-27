BEIJING, Sept 27 China's Sinopec Group, the
parent of Sinopec Corp, has ordered the closure of
three plants, including two refineries in the southern province
of Guangdong, for environmental checks, the company said in a
statement.
The two refineries are Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical Corp
and Sinopec Dongxing refinery, with a combined crude processing
capacity of 370,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Sinopec announced the order late on Wednesday after Chinese
state television reported the plants, which also includes a
small petrochemical plant, had environmental problems.
Sinopec did not specify the problems at the plants or the
length of the shutdown.
