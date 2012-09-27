BEIJING, Sept 27 China's Sinopec Group, the parent of Sinopec Corp, has ordered the closure of three plants, including two refineries in the southern province of Guangdong, for environmental checks, the company said in a statement.

The two refineries are Sinopec Guangzhou Petrochemical Corp and Sinopec Dongxing refinery, with a combined crude processing capacity of 370,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Sinopec announced the order late on Wednesday after Chinese state television reported the plants, which also includes a small petrochemical plant, had environmental problems.

Sinopec did not specify the problems at the plants or the length of the shutdown. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Wan; Editing by Ed Davies)