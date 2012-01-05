COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
BEIJING Jan 5 China's Sinopec Group has opened all facilities at its new 100,000 barrel-per-day refinery (bpd) in the southern coastal city of Beihai, after starting testing of its crude oil unit in late September.
Beihai started crude pre-treating, catalytic cracking, delayed coking, continuous reforming, diesel and gasoline hydrotreating and other functions on January 1 and output has met requirements, the largest oil refiner in Asia said in a report on one of its websites (www.sinopecnews.com.cn).
Construction of the plant began in March 2010.
The Beihai refinery, integrated with a 200,000 tonne-per-year polypropylene unit that makes plastics, will first run higher quality sweet crude from West Africa, though it is designed to treat sour crude, sources have told Reuters.
Sinopec Group is the parent of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) .
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.