BEIJING Aug 31 Asia's largest refiner, Sinopec 0386.hk, will shut down its 200,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Luoyang refinery from Thursday for a regular turnaround, an industry source said.

The overhaul, which will last 45-50 days, was previously scheduled to be conducted in August and September. (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)