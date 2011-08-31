GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
BEIJING Aug 31 Sinopec Corp , Asia's largest refiner, has further delayed the startup of a planned maintenance of its 100,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Jiujiang refinery by three weeks to Sept 20, an industry source said on Wednesday.
The delay was mainly caused by slow deliveries of equipment and parts needed for the roughly one-month turnaround.
The plant, the main fuel supplier in southern Jiangxi province, was initially scheduled to start overhauling its crude distillation unit from late July, but the kickoff was postponed to late August due to slow preparations.
(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.