BEIJING Oct 26 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) subsidiary Yangzi Petrochemical Corp is building a 160,000-barrel-per-day crude processing unit, expected to be completed by the end of 2013, which will double its crude run capacity, a company source said.

The new crude unit in the eastern province of Jiangsu would treat lower quality crude oil, said the source, without elaborating.

The new refining capacity was largely to serve petrochemical expansion at the same plant, under which Yangzi planned to add 800,000 tonnes per year of ethylene capacity by the end of 2014, pending government approval, said the official. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)