BEIJING Oct 26 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) subsidiary Yangzi
Petrochemical Corp is building a 160,000-barrel-per-day crude
processing unit, expected to be completed by the end of 2013,
which will double its crude run capacity, a company source said.
The new crude unit in the eastern province of Jiangsu would
treat lower quality crude oil, said the source, without
elaborating.
The new refining capacity was largely to serve petrochemical
expansion at the same plant, under which Yangzi planned to add
800,000 tonnes per year of ethylene capacity by the end of 2014,
pending government approval, said the official.
