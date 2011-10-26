* Yangzi's crude run capacity to double to 320,000 bpd end-2013

* Plan to add 800,000 tpy ethylene pending environmental approval (Adds details)

BEIJING Oct 26 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is building a 160,000-barrel-per-day crude processing unit at an east China subsidiary, expected to be completed by the end of 2013, a company source said.

The expansion, which will double the refining capacity of Yangzi Petrochemical Corp, would treat lower quality crude oil, said the source, without elaborating.

The new refining capacity was largely to serve petrochemical expansion at the same plant, under which Yangzi planned to add 800,000 tonnes per year of ethylene capacity by the end of 2014, said the official.

But the petrochemical expansion is still pending approval from the Ministry of Environmental Protection, a key step before a final greenlight from the National Development & Reform Commission.

"It's quite a challenge as the government has asked the company to cut the total amount of pollutants even with expanding production capacity. The environmental rules are getting more and more stringent," said the official.

The Yangzi plant, in Nanjing city of Jiangsu province and on the bank of the Yangtze River, is a leading petrochemical producer under top Asian refinery Sinopec Corp.

The expansions, which include eight production units, would raise the plant's total ethylene capacity to 2.3 million tpy, according to a report carried at a company newspaper China Petrochemical News on Wednesday.

Ethylene is building block of petrochemicals from plastics to synthetic rubber to polyester.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)