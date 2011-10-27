BEIJING Oct 27 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Asia's top oil refiner, said on Thursday that its third-quarter net profit rose 3 percent from a year earlier, beating consensus forecasts.

Sinopec said net profit for the July-September quarter totalled 20.22 billion yuan ($3.18 billion), up from 19.63 billion yuan a year earlier, based on international accounting standards.

The result compared with an 18.9 billion yuan estimate from five analysts polled by Reuters.

The Chinese government cut domestic fuel prices by about 3 percent earlier this month, leaving the refining businesses of state-run oil companies Sinopec and PetroChina Co Ltd in the red. ($1 = 6.353 yuan) (Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)