HONG KONG Oct 26 China's Sinopec Corp , Asia's largest refiner, posted a 9.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit after its petrochemical business swung to a loss due to the slowing Chinese economy, offsetting hikes in gasoline and diesel prices.

Net profit sank to 18.3 billion yuan ($2.93 billion) in July-September from 20.2 billion yuan a year earlier, the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong bourse on Sunday.

That compares with an average estimate of 14.7 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts. ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ryan Woo)