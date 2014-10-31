* Sinopec exec outlines use of stake sale proceeds to
analysts
* Company still lacks a clear plan for use of proceeds -
JPMorgan
* Posts 12 pct drop in quarterly earnings
(Recasts with Sinopec comments at earnings call)
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, Oct 31 Asia's largest oil refiner
Sinopec Corp, which on Thursday posted a 12 percent
fall in quarterly earnings, aims to use part of $17.5 billion in
proceeds from a stake sale to boost shale gas production and
lower debt.
Sinopec unveiled a plan in September to sell the stake in
its retail business, marking China's biggest privatisation push
since President Xi Jinping came to power almost two years ago.
Chen Yang, head of Sinopec's investor relations, said in a
conference call with analysts on Friday that the state-run oil
company planned to use the proceeds partly to boost shale gas
production, pay down debt and supplement working capital,
according to people who joined the call.
Chen's comments provide some clarity on how Sinopec plans to
spend the cash. Chai Zhiming, deputy chief executive of
Sinopec's retail unit, told Reuters in September that it will
use part of the proceeds to optimise its retail fuel business,
boost non-fuel sales and pay down debt.
China, believed to hold the world's largest technically
recoverable shale resources, is hoping to replicate the shale
boom that has transformed the energy landscape of the United
States.
Output at Sinopec's Fuling shale gas field in the
southwestern province of Sichuan - China's first major shale
project - had hit 3.2 million cubic metres per day at end-June.
The Fuling field, with estimated reserves of 2.1 trillion
cubic meters, will reach an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic
metres by end-2015, and the capacity should double by the end of
2017, Sinopec chairman Fu has said.
The first phase of the project entails total investment of
$4 billion alone, Barclays bank has estimated.
Chen did not give details, but reiterated that Sinopec will
complete the retail stake sale by the end of the year, said an
analyst with an international investment bank who attended the
briefing, which was off limits to the media.
Sinopec is widely expected to launch an initial public
offering of the retail unit, but Chen provided no timetable for
the potential listing.
Sinopec is also likely to use part of the $17.5 billion
proceeds to buy upstream, refinery and petrochemical assets from
its state parent, analysts say.
Some analysts said after the Friday conference call that the
company still did not have a clear plan to utilise the cash.
"Sinopec is still considering use of cash proceeds with some
being used in shale gas, although it will allocate capital in
the best interests of shareholders," JPMorgan said in a note.
Chen could not be immediately reached for comment. A Sinopec
spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sinopec said late on Thursday that it planned to buy a 37.5
percent stake in a refinery joint venture in Saudi Arabia from
its parent for $562 million. It will finance the purchase in
cash from the proceeds of a U.S. dollar bond issued in 2013.
Analysts say the 400,000-barrel-per-day Yanbu refinery, a
joint venture with Saudi Aramco, is a good quality asset, and
the transaction reflects Sinopec's efforts to reduce competition
with its state-owned parent.
But some analysts voiced concerns about the timing of the
purchase, citing weakness in the global refining industry.
WEAKER EARNINGS
Due to lower international crude prices, weaker refining
profits and slowing Chinese oil demand, Sinopec's
third-quarter net profit fell to 19.3 billion yuan
($3.16 billion) from 22.0 billion yuan a year earlier. The
quarterly profit figure was above an average estimate of 15.7
billion yuan by three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
A 25 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing
global demand, particularly in China, is putting a heavy burden
on oil companies around the world.
Two other Chinese state-run oil giants, PetroChina
and CNOOC Ltd, posted weaker third-quarter results
this week, also hit by a slump in crude prices as a result of
ample supplies and weakening demand.
Due to lower crude prices, the operating profit of Sinopec's
exploration and production segment fell to 13.4 billion yuan in
the quarter from 15.8 billion yuan a year earlier, according to
Reuters calculations based on its January-September results.
Sinopec has also been hurt by an overcapacity in the
domestic refining industry and flagging oil demand as a result
of China's economic slowdown, analysts say.
Its July-September refining profit sank to 1.3 billion yuan
from 6.5 billion yuan a year ago due in part to inventory loss
caused by the recent crude price falls, while profits of its oil
products distribution and retail division dropped to 7.6 billion
yuan from 10.1 billion yuan.
Sinopec processed 175.83 million tonnes of crude in the
first nine months of this year, up less than 1 percent year on
year. Its oil products sales volume totalled 138.15 million
tonnes, up 2.61 percent.
Some analysts expect Sinopec to see a further recovery in
its chemical business, which returned to profits in the third
quarter following two quarters of losses.
Sinopec shares were up half a percent at HK$6.74 on Friday
morning, but are still down nearly 15 percent over the past two
months.
(1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Meg Shen; Editing by William
Hardy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)