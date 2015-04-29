HONG KONG, April 29 Sinopec Corp,
Asia's largest refiner, posted an 85 percent fall in
first-quarter profit as a sharp decline in international crude
prices hit upstream earnings and resulted in inventory
writedowns at its massive refining arm.
The state-controlled company's net profit was 2.17 billion
yuan ($350.06 million) -- roughly in line with expectations --
against 14.1 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing
with the Hong Kong bourse.
Sinopec last month said that it might only break even in the
first quarter, citing margins hit by higher-cost crude purchased
earlier.
It issued the profit warning after reporting a worse than
expected fourth-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion yuan -- its
first quarterly loss since becoming a public company in 2000.
Domestic rival PetroChina on Monday
reported a sharper than expected 82 percent fall in
first-quarter profit.
($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Bengaluru Newsroom; Editing by
David Goodman)