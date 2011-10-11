BEIJING Oct 11 Asia's top refiner China Petroleum & Chemcial Corp (Sinopec) will cut crude oil throughput this month at its Gaoqiao refinery by about 13 percent from September as a fire-hit coking unit will not come back online until late this month, an industry source said.

The 260,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) plant in a suburb of Shanghai would process about 188,400 bpd of crude oil in October, down from 216,600 bpd in September, the source said.

The plant had planned to process 231,200 bpd last month, but a 1.4 million-tonne-per-year coking unit caught fire on Sept. 23, forcing the plant to reduce crude oil runs in the last week of September. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)