(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Iranian oil met 10 percent of total crude processed last
year
* Will continue to be cautious of Iranian crude imports -CFO
Hong Kong, April 10 China's Sinopec Shanghai
Petrochemicals has processed no Iranian crude this
year, a top official said on Tuesday, after its parent company
cut imports from the Islamic Republic in a dispute over annual
contract terms.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, is Iran's
top crude importer, buying 20 percent of the Islamic Republic's
exports. Iran is China's No. 3 oil supplier after the Saudi
Arabia and Angola.
Last year, Sinopec Shanghai refined about 22,000 barrels per
day of Iranian oil, accounting for about 10 percent of its total
throughput of 220,000 bpd, Ye Guohua, the company's chief
financial officer, told reporters at an earnings briefing.
"Originally, our plan was to use the same amount of Iranian
crude this year as last year," Sinopec Shanghai's chairman, Rong
Guangdao, said. "We import our crude through other companies
such as Sinopec Group. But we have not received a single cargo
of Iranian crude this year."
Sinopec Shanghai would be cautious about processing Iranian
crude for the rest of the year due to the political
sensitivities associated with imports from Tehran and to ensure
supply security as sanctions make trading difficult with Tehran.
"Iranian crude currently is a rather sensitive subject. The
U.S. is imposing sanction on Iran's oil export," Ye said. "This
year, we will continue to be cautious about Iranian crude
imports."
China, India, Japan and South Korea are the four biggest
buyers of Iranian crude in Asia, and all of them have cut
imports as the United States and Europe tighten sanctions to
force the Islamic Republic to abandon its nuclear programme.
That is making it hard for refiners to find shippers, insurers
to underwrite trade and banks to clear payments.
China's Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner
Sinopec, and Zhuhai Zhenrong slashed imports from Iran by nearly
half in the first quarter because of differences over terms of
annual contracts.
From April, Unipec will start taking the same volumes it did
last year, which effectively means a reduction of about 14
percent in annual imports.
China, Japan and South Korea have together cut imports from
Tehran by 22 percent, or 279,000 bpd, to 940,000 bpd, in the
first two months of the year, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
China's crude imports from Iran fell 21.5 percent in the
first two months to 395,000, according to customs data.
Of the total amount of crude the company processed last
year, 52 percent was from the Middle East, nearly 20 percent
from Africa, 11.6 percent from China, 9.69 percent from Russia,
5.7 percent from Latin America and the remaining from Indonesia.
"Iranian crude accounts for a relatively small portion of
crude we use so we can easily find a substitute," Ye said.
The company's net profit plunged to 956 million yuan last
year from 2.77 billion yuan in 2010 due to heavy refining losses
as a result of China's control of domestic oil products prices
and surging international crude prices.
The company also said petrochemical demand was hurt by a
slowdown in China's property and automobile markets last year.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu, Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)