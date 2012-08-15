SINGAPORE/BEIJING Aug 15 Oil giant Sinopec
Group along with Chinese banks are in talks to put up to $1
billion in a Texas clean energy project, in what would be one of
the biggest investments by Chinese companies in the U.S. power
sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The Chinese group is looking to acquire an equity stake in
and provide financing to the roughly $2.5 billion Texas Clean
Energy Project, which is being developed by Seattle-based Summit
Power Group, the newspaper said.
Besides Sinopec Group, which is the parent of Hong
Kong-listed Sinopec Corp, Siemens AG and
Linde AG are also involved in talks for the project, a
person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
"It's a big international cooperation project," said the
source, who declined to be identified because he was not allowed
to speak to the media.
Sinopec Group declined to comment. Siemens and Linde were
not immediately available for comment.
Sinopec Group, PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd
have been leading Asia's oil and gas acquisitions
overseas, with Chinese purchases totalling $5.1 billion in the
first half of this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. That
compares with $16.3 billion last year and $23.4 billion in 2010.
China's strong interest in North American energy assets,
particularly CNOOC's recent $15.1 billion bid for Canada's Nexen
, has raised alarm bells among a handful of U.S.
lawmakers who fear America's national security interests could
be undermined.
Summit Power, which is also in talks with other potential
investors in the United States and Europe, is seeking to carve
out a role for Chinese investors that does not upset existing
engineering and construction agreements, the newspaper said.
An agreement between Sinopec Group and Summit Power could be
announced as early as September, the newspaper added.
Sinopec Group is looking to buy "a large part" of equity for
the project, the source said.
Through the clean-coal project, Sinopec Group hopes to gain
experience in carbon dioxide flooding, a process in which carbon
dioxide is injected into an oil reservoir in order to increase
output when extracting oil, to be used in its own oil fields
later, he said, adding that the project is also a very
profitable for investment.
The 400-megawatt Texas Clean Energy Project will be an
Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle facility capable of
capturing between 90 and 99 percent of the carbon dioxide,
sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and mercury it
produces.
The project will receive $450 million in federal funding,
according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The facility is
expected to be fully operational in 2015.