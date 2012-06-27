BEIJING, June 27 China's top refiner Sinopec Corp will cut crude throughput by close to 236,000 barrels per day in July versus an earlier target, curbing production for the second month in a row as inventories bulged and margins hurt, industry and trading sources said.

The refiner will also lift less crude oil from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait against their contract volumes for its July loading programmes, sources said, but declined to give an estimate.

The July throughput cut, however, is slightly smaller than the reductions made in June and will put the average daily processing rate on par with June, sources said, without giving a specific rate.

At 236,000 bpd, the cut would represent 5 percent of the 4.5 million bpd throughput target the refiner set in March for 2012. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Chris Gallagher)