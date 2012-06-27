(Adds quotes, refinery shutdown)
BEIJING, June 27 China's top refiner Sinopec
Corp will cut crude throughput by close to 236,000
barrels per day in July versus an earlier target, curbing
production for the second straight month as inventories bulged
and margins hurt, industry and trading sources said.
The cut would represent 5 percent of the 4.5 million bpd
throughput target the refiner set in March for 2012. Taking into
account a planned overhaul at the Sinopec Wuhan refinery, the
reduction would total about 303,000 bpd.
Sinopec will also lift less crude oil from Saudi Arabia and
Kuwait against their contract volumes for its July loading
programmes, sources said, but declined to give an estimate.
The refiner takes in over 80 percent of China's total Saudi
crude imports, which have averaged 1.1 million bpd in the first
five months of the year.
The July throughput cut, however, is slightly smaller than
the reductions the refiner made in June and will put the average
daily processing rate on par with June, sources said, without
giving a specific rate.
"Sales were still quite bad after the June cuts, diesel in
particular," said a Sinopec official involved in fuel sales.
"It looks like the economy is slowing more than expected...
Global oil prices have been sliding, that means China's domestic
fuel prices would fall in tandem so nobody wants to process more
on higher-cost crude oil," said a crude oil trader.
The cuts on Saudi and Kuwaiti lifting were also due to a
narrowing spread between benchmark Brent and Dubai crudes
DUB-EFS-1M, which made the Mideast types relatively more
costly.
Sinopec's trading arm Unipec was also seen in the market
reselling June and July west African crudes, traders have said.
Demand in the world's second-largest fuel consumer started
to take a hit from April as China's industrial activities
slowed, hurting in particular demand for diesel and naphtha, a
key feedstock for petrochemicals.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)