BEIJING Dec 13 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp's (Sinopec) Jiujiang refinery plans to increase crude oil throughput by about 16 percent from this year to full capacity in 2012, comments from a recent internal conference showed.

Jiujiang aims to process more than 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil and raise sales to more than 30 billion yuan ($4.72 billion) next year, according to the report posted on a Sinopec website (www.sinopecnews.com.cn).

The 100,000-bpd plant in the central province of Jiangxi plans to process 101,300 bpd in December and raise full-year crude runs to 86,000 bpd this year.

Jiujiang, the main fuel supplier in Jiangxi, shut its whole plant for maintenance from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25.

The refinery formally kicked off an upgrade last month that would boost oil refining capacity to 160,000 bpd. It did not give a timeframe for completion of the upgrade. ($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)